Coolamnews

Un nouveau regard sur Israël

Presse Externe 

Trump muscle sa guerre diplomatique contre l’Iran : le président US limoge Tillerson et nomme le très pro-israélien Pompeo

lemondejuif.info

Le président américain Donald Trump a nommé mardi Mike Pompeo, actuel directeur de la CIA, au poste de secrétaire d’État, l’équivalent américain du ministre des Affaires étrangères, après avoir limogé Rex Tillerson.

Vous pourrez aussi aimer

Le principal adversaire de Poutine est un juif libéral

timesofisrael.com Commentaires fermés sur Le principal adversaire de Poutine est un juif libéral

Le Premier ministre palestinien affirme qu’Israël a empêché une intifada en 2015

Redaction de Coolamnews Commentaires fermés sur Le Premier ministre palestinien affirme qu’Israël a empêché une intifada en 2015

Le Lobby francophone, une force pour les Français d’Israël

timesofisrael.com Commentaires fermés sur Le Lobby francophone, une force pour les Français d’Israël