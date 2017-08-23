Stop au racisme et à la haine du Juif : le chanteur Billy Joel arbore une étoile de David jaune sur scène
Lors de son concert au Madison Square Garden à New York lundi soir, le chanteur américain Billy Joel, dont les parents étaient juifs, a porté une étoile jaune sur sa veste pour dénoncer la montée du racisme et de l’antisémitisme aux Etats-Unis.
Selon amNewYork, l’interprète de Honesty et Uptown Girl a porté cette étoile de David jaune (devant et au dos de sa veste) le temps de quatre chansons, sans faire le moindre commentaire politique.
Présente à ce concert, son ex-femme Christie Brinkley a tenu à féliciter le chanteur américain de 68 ans pour son initiative. « Et le jour de l’éclipse solaire, une étoile jaune est apparue sur la veste d’une autre étoile, avec le poing serré, qui semblait être terriblement peinée, en mémoire de ceux qui ont porté cette étoile jusqu’à leur mort », a-t-elle écrit sur Instagram.
And on the day of the Solar Eclipse a yellow star appeared on the jacket of another kind of star with a clinched fist that seemed to be gripping painful, no excruciating, memories of loved ones who wore that star to their death. May that star also remind you today of the gold stars pinned to the jackets of soldiers for their bravery and valor for fighting an evil so hideous even the gold stars in the sky were afraid to shine. Thank you Billy for reminding people what was …so it may never ever be again. My darling @alexarayjoel another reason to be proud of your Pop. Photo @myrnasuarezphoto #historyteacher #billyjoel #msg #wealreadyfoughtthiswar #wedidntstarthisfirebutwewillputitout! #nohate