Les Kurdes moquent Erdogan et encouragent Israël

#Turkey:

Erdogan: “The Jews in #Israel kick people laying on the ground. In fact, Jews don’t kick men but also women & children when they fall on the ground”

And now watch what Erdogan' regime do to the Kurdspic.twitter.com/VcudLvS2bL #twitterkurds #US #Kurdistan #Syria #Trump

— curdistani (@curdistani) December 23, 2018