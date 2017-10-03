L’élection de l’AfD n’est pas le seul problème des Juifs allemands©

Far-Right AfD’s Stunning Election Success isn’t the Only Issue Worrying German Jewry

The focus of many Jewish commentators on the results of the recent German elections has been the stunning success of the AfD. To the shock and dismay of many, these extreme rightists have emerged as the country’s third largest party with 12.6% of the votes. It would however be a great mistake to assume that the far right is the sole or even the dominant German issue which should worry Jews.

For well over a decade, there has been dramatic erosion in the German mainstream’s views on Israel. Seven polls between 2004 and 2015 about the Jewish State (carried by the University of Bielefeld and Bertelsmann Foundation) asked Germans two overlapping questions. The first was whether people agreed with the statement that Israel acts toward the Palestinians like Nazis behaved toward the Jews. In the 2004 poll, 51% agreed. By 2015, the percentage was 41%.