La coopération militaire Egypte-Israël à son paroxysme

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (R) speaks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) during their meeting as part of an effort to revive the Middle East peace process ahead of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 19, 2017 in this handout picture courtesy of the Egyptian Presidency. The Egyptian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY – RC1C609B4AF0

Précisant que l’armée de l’air de Tsahal avait frappé des positions de l’Etat islamique suite à sa propre demande, le président égyptien Sissi a lui-même reconnu que cette collaboration avait atteint « un niveau sans précédent ».Lire la suite sur jforum.fr