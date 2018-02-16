Haine d’Israël en France : un député LREM (Macron) apporte son soutien au terroriste franco-palestinien Salah Hamouri
Le député LREM de la deuxième circonscription du Val-de-Marne, Jean-François Mbaye, a apporté mardi son soutien au terroriste franco-palestinien Salah Hamouri.
L’élu, avocat de profession, va participer vendredi à Ivry-sur-Seine à un meeting de soutien au terroriste. Benoît Hamon, Clémentine Autain, Olivier Besancenot, Noël Mamère, Rony Brauman ou encore Pascal Boniface participeront également au meeting. Lire la suite sur lemondejuif.info