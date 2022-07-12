Admirateur d’Israël et juif, Michael Dell est le créateur de la célèbre société informatique Dell.
Michael Dell, très admiratif des réalisations d’Israël (1), est né en 1965 à Houston, au Texas, dans une famille juive dont le nom reflète la traduction en anglais de l’original allemand Thal / yiddish (vallée), nom changé lors de l’immigration de la famille Dell aux États-Unis. Fils de Lorraine Charlotte (née Langfan), un courtier en valeurs mobilières, et Alexander Dell, un orthodontiste, Michael Dell a étudié à l’Hérod Elementary School à Houston, au Texas . Lire la suite sur israelvalley.com