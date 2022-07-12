Coolamnews

Un nouveau regard sur Israël

Presse Externe 

Admirateur d’Israël et juif, Michael Dell est le créateur de la célèbre société informatique Dell.

Michael Dell, très admiratif des réalisations d’Israël (1), est né en 1965 à Houston, au Texas, dans une famille juive dont le nom reflète la traduction en anglais de l’original allemand Thal / yiddish (vallée), nom changé lors de l’immigration de la famille Dell aux États-Unis. Fils de Lorraine Charlotte (née Langfan), un courtier en valeurs mobilières, et Alexander Dell, un orthodontiste, Michael Dell a étudié à l’Hérod Elementary School à Houston, au Texas . Lire la suite sur israelvalley.com